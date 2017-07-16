rawalpindi - Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah here on Saturday said that a committee would be set up to introduce more reforms in the judiciary at district level for early and transparent dispensation of justice.

He was addressing LHC Rawalpindi Bar after inaugurating an E-library established in the bar. He noted that already a large number of reforms had been introduced at the district level that included use of modern means of communication and setting up of model courts for seedy disposal of long pending cases.

Appreciating establishment of the E-library, the chief justice said that it would help the lawyers in their study and search for updated references not only from Pakistan but also from UK and USA.

Reiterating his commitment for speedy trial and transparent justice, Justice Shah said that support of the bar was a key in achieving better results.

At the occasion other LHC judges Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, Justice Qazi Ameen, Justice Khalid Mehmud Malik, Justice Shahid Mehmud Abbasi, Justice Muddassir Khalid Abbasi, Justice Bashir Paracha, Justice Agha Muhammad Ali, Registrar LHC Khursheed Anwar, Additional Registrar Abdul Nasir, President LHC Bar Association Zafar Mughal, and a good number of judges and lawyers from district judiciary were also present on the occasion.

Justice Shah said that the proposed reforms committee would be comprised of presidents of high court bar associations and stressed that the reforms in judicial sector would be done with mutual consultation of bar and bench.

He said that bar associations had been provided computers, printers and other related accessories to facilitate the law professionals.

He asked the young lawyers to ensure optimum use of IT bases facilities so that they could perform well during their professional career.

Apparently responding to some media reports about alleged irregularities in recent appointments in higher judiciary in Punjab, CJ said that he believed in policy of merit and no wrong had been done in the appointments.

Later, the chief justice visited the district courts and heards complaints and problems of the lawyers.

Meanwhile, DBA President Sajjad Ahmed Abbasi slammed a group of lawyers for holding a press conference in DBA during meeting of DBA representatives and criticising the PM for his alleged involvement in Panama Leaks case.

He said action would be taken against the said lawyers and matter would be moved to Punjab Bar Council.