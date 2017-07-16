islamabad - Ministry of Climate Change has set a target to plant 92.7 million saplings during current monsoon season across the country.

Giving the breakup, an official of the ministry said, Punjab Forest Department has fixed the target of 12 million, Khyber Pukhtunkhawa Forest Department 70 million, the Balochistan Forest Department 7 million and the AJK Forest Department 3.7 million under the Monsoon Plantation Campaign-2017. He said during the spring plantation drive-2017 a target of planting 257.50 millions saplings was set, out of which 200.83 million saplings were planted. He said, the Punjab Forest Department planted 14.33 million plants against the target 14 million with remarkable 102 per cent survival rate. While the Sindh Forest Department planted 15.89 million saplings against the target of 14 million and achieved 70 per cent survival rate. The Khyber Pukhtunkhawa planted 158.78 million saplings against the target of 211.60 million and achieved 85 percent survival rate. The Balochistan Forest Department had set the target of 1.50 million saplings planting 1.31 million saplings with 85 per cent survival rate. The AJK Forest Department planted 4.43 million trees against the set target of seven million and achieved 70 per cent survival rate. The Gilgit-Baltistan Forest Department planted 0.71 million saplings against the target of 1.20 million. Whereas, the Forest Department of FATA planted 3.99 million saplings against the target of 4.10million with 85 per cent survival rate.

The Capital Development Authority planted 0.51 million saplings against the target of two million. Meanwhile, Minister for Climate Change Zahid

Hamid has said that Pakistan would participate in International Snow Leopard Conservation Summit (ISLCS), scheduled to be held next month in Kyrgyz Republic. The minister stated this during a meeting with Ambassador of Kyrgyz Republic to Pakistan Erik Beishembievpaid. Zahid Hamid said that the government is taking all possible measurers for conservation of Snow Leopard. The population of snow leopard is increasing due to the efforts of the government.

The minister said Pakistan and Kyrgyz Republic are enjoying cordial and brotherly ties. Inspector General Forest Nasir Mehmood informed the ambassador that Trophy Hunting was playing a great role for conserving Markhor population. The trophy hunting is the animal (or its head, skin or any other body part) that the hunter keeps as a souvenir. It is a booming industry and is legal. He said that academia from Quid-i-Azam University and International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) are jointly conducting research on different features of snow leopard including habitat, DNA, ecosystem.

The Ambassador stressed the need for enhancing trade relations between both countries. “Kyrgyz Republic is part of “one belt one road” it will help decreasing distance and cost,” he added.

Both countries agreed to increase bilateral and trade relations and make snow Leopard Conservation Summit successful.