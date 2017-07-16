islamabad - The 17th century construction ‘Losar Baoli’, a step well, is looking forward for a budgetary approval which will help in filling the emerging cracks in its walls – a threat which can lead to its collapse.

The ‘Baolies’ (step wells) were built alongside Grand Trunk road since the time of great Ashok. This ancient avenue was connecting the valley of Ganges with northwest region of subcontinent.

These wells and inns were constructed for the facility of pilgrims, travellers and armies, and almost every ruler in his time maintained these facilities keeping their value in mind.

In the Mughal era, the ‘Baolies’ were constructed at the distance of every three miles where travellers along with their animals used to stay and rest there for some time before moving forward.

The ‘Losar Baoli’ is now situated in the modern city of Wah Cantt. The city is 45 kilometres northwest from Islamabad.

The ancient construction which at that time was alongside GT road is now the part of ‘Sher Shah Park’ where locals come with their children and spend free time.

The magnificent architecture of Baoli reflects its high importance at the ancient times. The design of the well is in a rectangular shape with around 100 feet in length and six feet in breathed with a main entrance.

The depth of the well is around 100 feet, but unlike the traditional way of pulling the buckets to fetch water, stairs were constructed in Baolies.

Around 100 stairs lead the visitor to first part of the well which has other three parts taking deeper inside the well.

However, the grown weeds on both sides of walls described that the raising water level which get no drainage has started damaging the ancient construction.

The cracks have re-emerged damaging the plaster renovation done on them and slight movement from the base is alarming that it could lead to collapse of walls any time.

The squeezing of walls from both sides has put the pressure on stairs which have started damaging them also.

Earlier, in 1990s the wall had demolished due to negligence of authorities.

Now again, the raised water surface and empty liquor bottles floating on it is reflecting the seriousness of authorities.

The last year renovation to hide the cracks in walls has met its time and the work has started fading.

An official from Taxila Museum, Raja Kamran informed The Nation that the site is being maintained with best available resources. He said the budget is set for its maintenance and soon the work will start.

He also said that not so many visitors come to see the ancient site here because of its locality inside the Cantt area.

He said that the step-well water is supplied for the park also but still its drainage is an issue.

However, a local Mohammad Ashfaq informed The Nation that renovation and construction of the Baoli is being delayed because the authorities are reluctant to pay the contractors their desired rate.

The museum authorities pay fewer rates as the construction work from inside is difficult so the rates so far have not been settled.

“It would not have been delayed if still an emperor was in rule and we were in the ancient times,” he said.