islamabad - Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Ch Abdul Ghafoor Khan Friday said that PTDC was working in sports, fine arts and tourism sectors to introduce new features of tourism in the country. Talking to PTV News, he said that existing PTDC motels were being upgraded.

“We are exploring new areas where new motels will be setup,” he added.

There were numerous places in Pakistan, where tourist facilities could be developed and PTDC would play a pivotal role in this development, he added. To a question, he said, “We are in process of finalising some agreements with international airlines and to educate youth in the sector, proposals are under consideration with different universities to introduce BS degree programs through HEC so that we may get quality manpower for the sector.” He said Prime Minister, Muhammed Nawaz Sharif desired that Pakistan should be recognized as brand of quality tourism all over the world so that tourism sector could contribute to the economy by earning foreign exchange for the country.

MD PTDC said that there were countless opportunities for Pakistan where 5 out of 14 world’s highest peaks and largest glaciers were present, adding, “The valleys, lakes, deserts and other tourist attractions make it matchless.”

He said, “We are about to launch Islamabad City Bus Tour Service very soon. Chakwal has been declared as Model Tourist District and meetings with the heads of Chambers of Commerce and Industries are also in progress.” “We have requested the Prime Minister to include tourism in

National Development Plan and also retain PTDC on federal level,” he added