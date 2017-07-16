rawalpindi - The renowned journalist, columnist and drama writer Muhammad Asghar Shad passed away in Quaid-i-Azam International Hospital (QAIH) after protracted illness here on Saturday.

The funeral prayer of Muhammad Asghar Shad will be held today (Sunday) at 11am at Eid Gah Gawalmandi. He will be laid to rest in Shah Bukhari Graveyard near Pohri Pull.

The veteran journalist Muhammad Asghar Shad, who was also elected as President Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (Dastoor), has been suffering with liver problem since 2014.

On Monday last he was rushed to QAIH with symptoms of hepatitis and ingestion into liver where he was admitted in Intensive Care Unit (ICU). However, he could not survive and died at 5:30pm on Saturday.

He left four sons and four daughters behind.

Muhammad Asghar Shad during his 30-year-long journalistic carrier also authored auto-biography of former premier and slain PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto and three other books.

He was also anchor person of program Dewan e Khas by Waqt TV. Meanwhile, the politicians including PML-N ex MNA Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, MNA Malik Abrar Ahmed, former MNA Malik Shakil Ahmed Awan, MPA Raja Hanif Advocate, former MPA Chaudhry Ayaz, MPA Malik Iftikhar Ahmed, mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Nasim, Chairman WASA Zia Ullah Shah, MPA Zain un Nisa Awan, MPA Chaudhry Sarfaraz Afzal, Managing Director (MD) Pakistan Baitul Mall Barrister Abid Waheed Sheikh, President District Bar Association Sajjad Ahmed Abbasi, former MD PBM Zumard Khan, President Crime and Court Reporters Association Rawalpindi Syed Qaiser Shirazi, traders, teachers and many other people belonging to various walks of life expressed their deep sorrow over sad demise of senior journalist Muhammad Asghar Shad and prayed to Allah Almighty to give rest his soul in eternal peace.