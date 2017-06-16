Islamabad - The educational experts on Thursday stressed to promote culture of dialogue, extra-curricular activities and revival of student unions in the universities for peace-building in the institutions.

The academicians from all provinces said this in a National Roundtable Dialogue on Peace-building at University Campuses, organised by Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS).

They academicians shared their experiences and various suggestions aiming at peace-building at the university campuses.

Sharing the objectives of the event, National Coordinator IUCPSS Murtaza Noor said that recent incidents of violence at the university campuses required immediate attention by all the stakeholders to sit together, deliberate and undertake joint strategy for making the universities, hub of academic freedom, critical thinking, peace and harmony.

Analyst Aoun Sahi emphasized over effective role of universities in inculcating leadership and problem resolution skills among Pakistani youth.

He suggested revival of student unions and student societies could be greatly helpful in decreasing violence at university campuses.

Dr Nadeem Omar said that like 1970s, there is dire need to promote culture of dialogue and healthy extra-curricular activities at the universities.

Highlighting the importance of revision of curriculum, Dr Jamil Chitrali form University of Peshawar stressed upon the structural changes at the university campuses to cope with violence and extremism.

Shehzad Ashraf Chaudhry from International Islamic University Islamabad was of the view that undue external interference has adversely affected universities’ autonomy and academic environment.

The experts also discussed the revision of curriculum with inclusion of topics related to civic education, peace, tolerance, harmony, fundamental human rights & co-existence.