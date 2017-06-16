Islamabad - Residents are facing severe problems due to acute shortage of water in the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) supply system for the last many weeks.

CDA water tanker supply is also pathetic as residents are compelled to buy private tanker to meet their requirement. A resident of Sector G-10, Kashif Ahmed said, “I have been residing in this sector for last many years but this time we have experienced acute water shortage and receive water supply after about 48 hours.”

He was of the view, “Water is considered as the basic amenity of life but I think the civic body is not aware of this fact.” “Another resident Sana Khan of Sector G-8 said, “Water through CDA’s supply pipelines was not coming properly on time, even sometimes it comes at the evening for a short period of time and the flow of water was not up to the mark too.”

The residents of federal capital said they are availing water through private water tankers on heavy payments.

They urged the authorities concerned to improve the water supply system in different sectors including I-9, I-10, G-7, G-8, G-9, G-10, and G-11.

When contacted CDA Director of Water Management said the main reason of acute water shortage supply this year is due to less rainfall during current season. “We were focusing on the maintenance work of water leakage from pipelines and repairing defective walls,” he said.

He said CDA has 33 water tankers out of which 20 were functional.

On the other side water theft is on the rise in the capital city but the authorities seem little interested in providing relief to the residents even at the peak of the summer season.

On June 5, CDA had announced to start an operation against illegal water connections installed on main conduction lines starting from Simly filtration plant but not a single illegal connection has so far been disconnected. According to the sources in the authority, the especially-constituted disconnection squad has not yet conducted a single operation.