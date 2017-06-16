Rawalpindi - The residents of Bank Colony in Dhamial faced an 18-hour power cut on Thursday after a transformer installed in the area exploded due to overload.

The residents of Farooq-e-Azam Colony, Mohra Baryan, Mohra Faqeeran and Kashmir Town areas spent the night under the open sky while severe water shortage also hit the areas. Moreover, the edible items put in refrigerators by the residents for Sehri and Iftar were no more usable owing to loadshedding.

A 50KV transformer has been installed by WAPDA in the area to supply electricity to more than 200 houses which according to the residents is not enough.

They said that the transformer always develops a fault due to overload and they had lodged complaints with Dhamial Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Muhammad Shafi to replace it with a 100KV transformer but in vain.

They demanded the government to immediately suspend the SDO and replace him with an active and committed officer in the subdivision.

According to details, a small transformer exploded with a bang at 12:15am on Thursday causing an 18-hour loadshedding in Bank Colony.

The residents including children and elderly had to spend a sleepless night with severe water shortage at their houses. They also had Sehri in the dark.

A large number of residents turned up on road for staging a protest demonstration against the WAPDA officials. Sensing the sensitivity of the issue, the Detective Foot Constable of the area forwarded a report to the station house officer of the police station concerned informing him about the outrage of residents of the locality.

The police officer contacted SDO and inquired about the fault developed by the transformer.

Khalil Khan, a resident of Farooq-e-Azam Colony, while talking to The Nation said low voltage, voltage fluctuations, frequent power cuts and explosions in transformer have become a routine matter in the area. He said WAPDA left 200 houses at the mercy of a 50KV transformer. He said in the past the transformer had blasted so many times and residents lodged complaints with the SDO but he never paid any attention towards the problems of the public. “We will stage a protest and block Chakri Road if the SDO is not suspended by the government,” Khalil said.

Farooq Khan of Bank Colony said that people are braving 16 to 18-hour loadshedding in Ramazan. He said the transformer broke down last night but WAPDA did not change it despite earlier complaints. “It has become difficult for us to sleep in summer in the absence of electricity,” he said. Many others asked the WAPDA high-ups to set up a 100KV transformer to improve power supply in the area.

Shafi, when contacted, said the faulty transformer has been removed and sent for repair.

He said soon the transformer would be installed and power supply be restored in the areas. He said he had forwarded a proposal to the office of IESCO Chief Engineer for replacing the small transformer with 100KV but no action has been taken so far.