Islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has banned entry of ‘irrelevant’ persons in the Law Directorate.

The officials at the authority have observed with great concern that certain unauthorised and unidentified people including litigants involved in litigation with CDA had been visiting various offices within the Law Directorate.

“This trend could result in a serious breach of official secrecy and discipline and missing of files,” the officials feared.

The civic authority believes that the performance of the Law Directorate has a direct impact on the overall performance of the authority.

To ensure a ban on entry of irrelevant persons in the Law Directorate, CDA Director Security Faheem Badshah has been appointed as the supervisory officer.

All the sections have been directed not to entertain any correspondence except that routed through proper channel.