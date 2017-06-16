Islamabad - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Qamar Zaman Chaudhry on Thursday said that corruption was mother of all evils and NAB is committed in eradication of corruption.

He said this in a meeting with Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, President of Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) at NAB Headquarter. He said that Pakistan is signatory to the United Nation Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) and NAB is the focal department for implementation of the said convention UNCAC.

The operation division of NAB gave detailed presentation on the compliance by Pakistan on UNCAC. Pakistan has signed the Convention in 2003 and ratified in 2007 and became a State Party to the Convention along with 154 other states.

Ratification of UNCAC has enabled Pakistan to effectively benefit from its mechanisms of international cooperation to combat corruption and to effect recovery of assets placed by the corrupt in foreign jurisdictions.

Chairman NAB said that under the impetus of UNCAC, UNODC conducts country reviews of countries to enhance the legal frame work regarding matters of international and transnational corruption as well as designing, sharing and enhancing tools of mutual assistance for technical assistance, fast-track sharing of information and asset recovery.

He said that NAB being focal agency had been conducting the country review of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. He said that country review is a mandatory requirement under the review mechanism devised in accordance with Article 63 Paragraph 7 of the Convention to assess the implementation status of UNCAC, based on TORs of the Review Mechanism.

UNCAC review mechanism is based on peer-review system and experts of any two countries (selected through balloting) are conducting review of anti-corruption laws and mechanisms/procedures of country under review to assess its implementation of the provisions of UNCAC.

He said Pakistan’s Country Review was conducted by Reviewing experts (i.e. Norway and Solomon Islands) and UNODC experts/facilitators was arranged/conducted in September 2015 with the approval of the government of Pakistan. All the local governmental experts (i.e. focal persons of 10 x Federal & Provincial Ministries / Departments/Agencies) also participated in said discussions. After country visit, meeting was convened at NAB HQ on 30th November 2015 for follow-up on country review. All the observations raised by reviewing experts during country visit were discussed in presence of all national stakeholders. Subsequently observations were responded to reviewers through UNODC Secretariat on 30th December 2015 for preparing final drafts of CRR. He said as per Paragraph 34 of ToRs of UNCAC Review Mechanism, consensus CRR and Executive Summary (ES) has been submitted to Prime Minister routed through Ministry of Law and other relevant Ministries for approval/concurrence and after conveying the concurrence of Government of Pakistan the country review under first cycle would be considered finalised.

Chairman NAB said the figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations are almost double as compared to the same period of 2015 to 2017.