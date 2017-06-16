Islamabad - Prime Minister’s appearance before Joint Investigation Team (JIT), and who will meet Pakistani cricket team in the final of Champions’ Trophy, remained talk of the town in the capital on Thursday.

The employees in public and private offices with keen interest kept waiting for PM’s arrival at Federal Judicial Academy (FJA) and the timing of toss between India and Bangladesh cricket teams both at the same time.

Where it was the first time in the country’s history that a premier appeared before an investigation team, on the other hand its cricket team is also going to play the current tournament’s final.

People glued themselves to the television screens for around four hours since the special transmission for the Prime minister’s appearance started and finally he left after media talk outside FDA. Citizens also kept betting which team will be easier opponent in the final of Champions’ Trophy tournament.

Media hype led the people towards the confused situation where they kept arguing the role of JIT, and impact of the episode, in which PM presented himself before the investigation team.

Meanwhile, they also remained in hurry to leave offices and watch the semi-final between India and Bangladesh at their homes.

During the month of Ramazan, the working hours at public and private firms have been reduced to six hours. However, the entire attention of the people remained on the day’s two major events.

The loyalists and political opponents of the ruling party Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) continued the heated debate in favour and opposition of PM until he gave his speech.

While the appearance of PM was taken as a symbolic gesture of supremacy of law in the country, where like a common man, the premier can also be summoned by an investigation forum.

The enthusiast cricket fans also discussed super human characteristics of their favourite cricket players and teams.

Talking to The Nation Faizan Sabir, a government employee at Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) said that it is difficult to know that what questions PM would have answered inside the investigation room.

“But it is not less than a miracle that Prime Minister of the Pakistan had to walk and present his financial assets details before the investigation team,” he said.

“Today is a busy day on television, as equal important match is going to be played between India and Bangladesh, as both are political rivals of our country,” he added.

Similarly, Mohammad Waqas an engineer at private firm talking to The Nation said, “The most important work we have done in office was to switch on the television and see the every passing moment outside the judicial academy.

“It is a positive step in country’s history and may be transparency and accountability will get space in the country,” he said.

He said on the other hand second important episode of the day is also going to start and hopefully Bangladesh would win today because Pakistan’s record for beating India is not impressive.

“I have to leave early and reach home, as it is the television day,” he said.

He said Pakistan has reached in final for the first time in history like its PM who also appears before JIT for the very first time, so both have significance.