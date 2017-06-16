ISLAMABAD - The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz(PMN-L) on Thursday claimed rewriting history after Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in the Panama leaks case opposition parties pressed the premier to step down.

PM Sharif appeared before the JIT earlier in the day and was questioned for three hours over the Panama leaks case. The PM, after the appearance, said that all the relevant documents had been provided to the probe team.

Sharif claimed he had accounted for every penny. “I have presented myself, the government and my family before the JIT for trial,” he said.

Panama Papers, a set of documents belonging to Mossack Fonseca, a law firm, creating uproar in Pakistan and other countries, in April 2016 after they were disclosed by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists that contain names of world leaders and politicians who own offshore holdings in Panama.

The opposition parties see the offshore companies owned by the daughter and the two sons of PM Sharif as means to either stash wealth in foreign accounts or purchase assets abroad. The Supreme Court took up the case in October last year on petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the Awami Muslim League and the Jamaat-e-Islami.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and PM’s son-in-law Mohammad Safdar have also received the summons to appear before the JIT on June 17 and June 25 respectively.

PM’s spokesperson Musaddaq Malik expressed reservations over the investigation procedure of the team but claimed Sharif had rewritten history by presenting himself for accountability.

He said the appearance of the prime minister before the JIT will go a long way in strengthening democracy.

“The PM stands for supremacy of the law. He is not afraid of accountability. We will cooperate with the investigators,” he said.

Malik said Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan speak about accountability all the time but had been avoiding to present himself in the Bani Gala land case and failed to present his money trail.

Pakistan People’s Party leader Senator Sherry Rehman questioned the prime minister’s statement after the JIT investigation.

She asked: “Why and how did he read from a pre-prepared statement after three hours of investigation. Does this mean the difference in all his conflicting statements was not squared?”

Objecting to the fact that the ruling party has said that no prime minister has faced such accountability, she said that such shocking amnesia about the history of democracy in this country was not expected from those who had witnessed the struggle of the PPP from safe havens.

“The PPP’s first PM Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto faced his judicial execution without flinching, while his daughter (late Benazir Bhutto) faced all sorts of jail sentences and courts through her life. Asif Ali Zardari was tortured in 12 years of prison with no plea bargain, and PM Yousuf Raza Gilani stood in the docks, bowed his head and stepped down. Raja Pervez Ashraf is still answering for rental power cases that this government has adopted with other names, and they say no one has faced accountability like this?, ” she contended.

Senator Rehman said: “I am sorry but a 3-hour investigation is no patch on what even the workers of the PPP have faced in multiple incarcerations and whip lashes.”

She said: “History certainly has not been made, although facing a JIT of officers that report to his juniors is a telling case of how this moving away from the moral core of democracy is perceived by some. It is not as if there were options left! Any other Prime Minister would have resigned until such an inquiry was over. So yes, a new red line has been set in moving the bar further down for the embarrassments that Pakistan faces.”

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the PM should resign to make the accountability process fair. “The PM claims he has public support. If does have public support, why he is not resigning. He can always come back if he the public support,” mocked the PTI leader.

Chaudhry demanded of the prime minister to call fresh elections to decide who had the support of the people. “We are here. We are ready to contest. If he enjoys public support he can win again,” he said at a news conference.

He said the PM had done no favour to the nation by appearing before the JIT as he was summoned by the investigators.

Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said there cannot be a fair accountability if the PM does not resign. “He will have to go. The people are fed-up with the government,” he claimed.

PM’s daughter Maryam Nawaz, meanwhile, used her tweets in defence of her father and the family.

Maryam Nawaz said that her father had created history by appearing before the JIT. “The day that creates history and sets a much required and welcome precedent for others to emulate,” she tweeted.

There was also a struggle among the political parties to get more time on the television screens to present their own point of view to the public.

The opposition’s aggressiveness on the television talks shows had put the government under immense pressure. The government’s team led by State Minister for Information Maryam Aurangzeb, Danyal Aziz and Talal Chaudhry appeared on all television screens to defend the government amid PPP and PTI’s onslaught.