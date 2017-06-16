Islamabad - Telenor Group together with Telenor Pakistan is launching a social media campaign to support its 2020 goal of educating four million children in online safety practices.

The campaign ‘Be a Cyberhero’ will be launched in 13 international markets.

With half a billion children in Asia projected to have Internet access by 2020, Telenor first supported Stop Cyberbullying Day in 2016. In 2017, the company hopes to build on this engagement, débuting the custom-made ‘Be a Cyberhero’ profile picture filter for social media as well as other awareness-building activities on Telenor Pakistan and Telenor Group Facebook and Twitter accounts.

The company has raised awareness amongst thousands of Pakistani children about safe and constructive use of internet through a number of ways that include the ‘Safe Internet’ school outreach programme, a multilingual ‘Safe Internet Guide’ for parents, and internet safety themed iChamp programme.

Under these initiatives over 320,000 students were trained on how to be safe on internet and counter cyberbullying.

“Cyberbullying has emerged as a grave threat to the mental and physical wellbeing of social media users, especially children who are more vulnerable in the digital space,” said Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan. “Telenor Pakistan has successfully taken forward the group’s initiatives on promoting safety in online space and curbing digital bullying through programmes like Safe Internet school outreach and iChamp. We at Telenor Pakistan are excited to be committing to the group’s goal of educating four million children in online safety practices by 2020 as it will also expedite our own efforts to develop and promote a safe and productive digital space for the Pakistani youth. We are positive that we will emerge as the ‘Cyberhero’ that the campaign aims to produce.”

our staff reporter