Rawalpindi - Unidentified robbers looted a stationery shop located at Girja Road by smashing the locks, informed sources on Thursday.

The stationery shop owner lodged a complaint with Police Post Girja and sought legal action against the robbers.

According to sources, a citizen namely Faisal appeared before Police Post Girja officials (controlled by Saddar Bairooni police station) and lodged a complaint stating that some unidentified robbers smashed the locks of his shop at Girja Road in the dark and looted Rs70,000 cash, books, copies and other stationery items and fled. He asked the police to register a case against the robbers and recover stolen items and cash. Police, while taking action, registered the complaint in the daily crime-register and started an investigation with no arrest so far.

In a separate move, Waris Khan police station officials have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered 3kg Hashish from his possession. A case has been registered against the drug peddler identified as Muhammad Nawaz, a resident of Peshawar. According to the Station House Officer (SHO) Waris Khan police station Chaudhry Riaz, the accused was held by police and 3kg Hashish was seized from his custody. He said the accused was involved in supplying the drug in the city after smuggling it from Peshawar.

In another incident, armed dacoits shot and injured a shopkeeper in Katarian over showing resistance during a dacoity bid in the New Town police station jurisdiction. The injured shopkeeper was moved to a hospital for medical treatment where he was identified as Saleem. According to available information, a gang of armed dacoits stormed into a shop and made the shopkeeper hostage at gunpoint. Later, the dacoits started collecting cash when the shopkeeper showed resistance upon which a dacoit fired at him, injuring him critically.

The dacoits managed to flee after committing the crime. A heavy contingent of police reached the spot and collected evidence.