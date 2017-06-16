Islamabad - Security measures taken for the appearance of Prime Minister (PM) before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Thursday increased the miseries of citizens approaching for healthcare facility and education board.

The Federal Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (FBISE) and city’s largest private medical facility Shifa International Hospital is located adjacent to Federal Judicial Academy (FJA) where Prime Minister had to appear.

The strict security measures were taken early morning which created problems for the staff of other offices located on the garden avenue, the patients and students approaching for daily routine also suffered.

Though security situation was announced a day before PM’s appearance, lack of proper announcement kept the citizens in confusion that had to reach in the locality for their daily routine work.

A number of students from twin cities reached FBISE for multiple work but law enforcement departments barred them from entering the board.

Daily thousands of students reach FBISE for the purpose of information, documents verification, and migration certificate application and for obtaining duplicate mark sheets.

However, they had to return back with disappointment after waiting for hours till the Prime Minister left the academy.

Talking to The Nation, a student Mohammad Abdullah said that he reached from Rawalpindi to obtain original mark sheet but the authorities said that no one is allowed to enter FBISE due to security measures.

“The board had given today’s date to collect my document and didn’t inform in advance that the routine work will be disturbed due to VIP movement in the area,” he said.

According to Abdullah, he and other students like him, had to suffer as they remained confused. “FBISE authorities should have announced holiday for public work if the situation was so serious,” he said.

Meanwhile, Public Relations officer FBISE Akhtar Hussain Shah told The Nation that staff faced difficulties in reaching office due to strict security measures.

“After examination, the paper-checking is underway and the officials had to reach to board at any cost,” he said.

“However, all the official work continued and staffers managed to reach office after providing their identity to security officials,” he said.

Meanwhile, patients and attendants scheduled to visit the Shifa medical hospital also remained confused, as the rumours of strict security measures in surroundings of the hospital kept them in ambiguity.

Ali Hassan, a resident of G-11 reached for the medical examination of his father but was stopped at the picket installed towards avenue of judicial academy.

“The VVIP security does not care about health of a common man and the officials are diverting us from one side to another,” he complained.

Spokesperson Shifa International Hospital Faiza talking to The Nation said that people faced difficulties in accessing the hospital but the overall situation was normal and no complained reached to hospital administration.

“Hospital employees faced difficulties in reaching here and green parking of the facility was also closed due to security measures,” she added.

The spokesperson also stated that both gates of the hospital were open and no emergency situation occurred due to security measures.

Due to closure of main avenue from FBISE to Shifa hospital, all the traffic was diverted towards Abdul Quyum road while number of citizens had to walk around three-kilometres to reach express highway.