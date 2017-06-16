Rawalpindi - Two unidentified motorcyclists opened indiscriminate firing at a traffic warden, injuring him critically when he tried to stop them from doing one-wheeling at a check post at 6th Road on Thursday morning.

The injured traffic warden was identified as Sohail Shahzad who was shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) by Rescue 1122.

Doctors said bullet hit the warden in his left rib and exited from right side by rubbing his right arm. The injured warden was shifted to ICU where he was said to be recovering.

According to available details, 33-year-old Sohail was on his duty under 6th Road flyover at about 5:30am on Thursday when three men riding on two motorbikes doing one-wheeling came from Rehmanabad side.

As Sohail tried to intercept, a man riding an unregistered motorcycle wearing black clothes opened firing at him. The motorcyclist fired four bullets as one of them hit the traffic warden.

The warden was standing at the intersection early in the morning as part of the traffic police’s ongoing action against one-wheeling on Benazir Bhutto Road.

In last seven days, the traffic wardens had handed over 24 motorcycles to the area police and got registered 20 criminal cases against the one-wheelers.

After the incident, other traffic wardens and Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Chaudhry Yousaf Ali Shahid rushed to BBH where some warden donated their blood for saving life of Sohail. Earlier CTO also visited crime scene.

CTO Yousaf Ali Shahid, when contacted, said that traffic wardens had been using different tactics to nab young men doing one-wheeling on Benezir Bhutto Road. Sohail was actually trying to save the life of the wheelers but one of them opened fire to kill him, he said.

CTO added that the wheelers seemed to be criminals as they carried pistol while doing one wheeling. He added that the attacker was accompanied by two other men. He said that there was every possibility that they were involved in street crimes.

He said that the police had requested two private banks situated near the crime scene to provide CCTV footage for proper identification of the attacker. He said that the camera for Metro Bus Service only cover the bus track and the underlying road.

When contacted, City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi said that the police had registered attempted murder case with Police Station New Town against unknown motorcyclists. He said that the attackers had so far not been identified.