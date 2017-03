Islamabad-Khanna police have arrested an Afghan national after an encounter in the area of New Shakarial, sources said on Wednesday.

Muhammad Nawaz, son of Haji Liaqat aka Afghani, was wanted to Khanna, Shehzad Town, and other police stations in several cases. Police raided hideout of the accused but he retaliated and opened fire at the police party.

The police, however, overpowered him. The accused got injured by the firing of his accomplices, said police. He was involved in extortion, said police. Police have registered a case under section 324/353/186 and 34 of the PPC.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, on the recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee, promoted 94 assistant sub-inspectors to the rank of sub-inspectors, said a police spokesman.

The officers who have been promoted included Muhammad Niaz, Muhammad Aslam, Ghulam Haider, Muhammad Iqbal, Shabbir Hussain, Niaz Ahmad, Dildar Khan, Riaz Ahmad, Fiaz Ahmad, Muhammad Rafique, Baseer Ullah, Saeed Gul, Ghulam Jillani, Rafi Ullah, Abdul Majeed, Ghulam Mustafa, Atta Muhammad, Manzoor Hussain, Allah Ditta, Nasrullah Khan, Faiz Ahmad, Muhammad Imtiaz, Ijaz Ahmad, Muhammad Younus, Muhammad Riaz, Touqeer Ahmad, Muhammad Hanif, Muhammad Iqbal, Haq Nawaz Khan, Ishfaque Ahmad, Khadim Sultan, Mehmood Khan, Ghulam Hussain, Ghulam Abbas, Muhammad Younus, Muhammad Ikram, Muhammad Khan, Mukhtiar Ahmad, Naeem Iqbal, Nasir Mehmood, Atiq Ullah, Nadeem Ahmad, Muhammad Bashir, Altaf Hussain, Haibat Ali, Niaz Ahmad Abbasi, Mir Afzal, Muhammad Farooq, Abdul Majeed, Muhammad Shafique, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Azad , Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Shafique, Muhammad Aslam, Ijaz Ahmad, Darya Khan, Arshad Mehmood, Maqbool Hussain, Ghulam Haider, Abid Mehmood, Muhammad Munir, Muhammad Shabbir, Muhammad Farid, Naveed Ullah, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Boota, Muhammad Shabbir, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Muhammad Mumtaz, Muhammad Hanif, Ghazanfar Ali, Talib Mehmood, Altaf Hussain, Sagheer Ahmad, Ali Muhammad, Muhammad Shahadat, Ali Khan, Munir Ahmad, Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Mushtaq, Ahmad Yar, Muhammad Shafique, Muhammad Latif, Tariq Mehmood, Muhammad Ashraf, Faiz Ullah, Tahir Mehmood, Liaqat Ali, Sarfraz Ahmad, Tariq Mehmood, Muhammad Tariq, Zahid Akhtar and Muhammad Asghar.

A day earlier, the IGP had promoted 18 sub-inspectors to the ranks of Inspectors. Similarly, 24 Sub-Inspectors were recommended for admission into promotion List ‘F’. The officers who were promoted to the rank of inspector included Muhammad Ilyas, Naveed Akhtar, Abdul Ghafoor, Akhtar Nawaz, Muhammad Athar, Muhammad Bashir, Muhammad Anar, Saifullah, Muhammad Zamir, Manzoor Ahmed, Faiz Ahmed, Muhammad Saqlain, Muhammad Muzammil, Muhammad Boota, Hameed ul Haq, Syed Imdad Shah, Allah Ditta and Sultan Ahmed Shah.

The officers who were placed at the ‘List-F’ included Arshad Ali, Muhammad Arshad, Abdul Hafeez, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Aslam, Asjad Mehmood, Abrar Hussain, Niaz Hussain, Anees Akbar, Zulifqar Ali, Shaukat Ali, Abdul Jabbar Khan, Amjad Farooq, Abid Saleem, Amanat Ali, Muhammad Azam, Inayat ur Rehman, Sanab Gul, Laiq Wali Shah, Muhammad Akram Zahid, Sajjad Hussain Shah, Kazam Hussain and Walayat Khan.

Furthermore, Islamabad police along with Pak Rangers conducted search operation in different areas of city Including Farash Town and Neelam Colony and arrested 15 suspects. As many as 200 people were searched during the operation, a police spokesman said.