Islamabad-The arrangements to organise the grand festival of ‘National Book Fair’ in federal capital from April 22 have entered into final stages.

This was conveyed by the officials of National Book Foundation (NBF) during a meeting held here Wednesday to review arrangements of book fair.

The meeting was presided over by Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui.

Speaking on the occasion, Irfan Siddiqui said that this book fair will be a mega event to express national solidarity and continue for three days.

Continuing the previous tradition, this book fair will help promote book reading habit and also harmony among people of different provinces and cultures.

Chief Ministers of all four provinces and also of Gilgit Baltistan, President and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be invited to participate in the fair.

Irfan Siddiqui said this event will serve as a treat for the book lovers of federal capital. He said around 200 stalls carrying variety of books will be set up in the book fair while more than 100 literary personalities will participate in the event.

He assured every possible support to MD, National Book Foundation, Dr Inam ul Haq Javed for making this event a huge success.

Secretary, NHLH Division, Amir Hasan, Joint Secretary, Junaid Ikhlaque and other officials were also present on the occasion.