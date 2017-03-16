Islamabad - The Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) has ordered an inquiry into the affairs of Urban Search and Rescue (USAR), a body designed in the aftermath of 2005 earthquake, to save human lives in case of natural or man-made calamity.

The institution, operating under Capital Development Authority (CDA) is being continuously neglected by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on whom suggestion, it was set up.

The inquiry into the affairs of the unit has been ordered on the application of a fireman at the CDA. In his application to the Secretary CADD, he submitted that the department, once known for its expertise and dedication to rescue human beings, is on the verge of collapse due to the apathy of CDA high-ups and being the department politicized.

“The institution was established on world standards with joint efforts of CDA and NDMA. The team members have gone down to 35 from 88,” the application said, as the officials lamented over the apathy of the high-ups.

An assistant director has been assigned the inquiry into the unit’s affairs.

The inquiry officer has sought relevant details from the concerned quarters as USAR charter of duties, mandate and commissioning certificate and MoU between CDA, NDMA, after which the team had started operating. The officer has also asked for the details pertaining to USAR team (out of fire section staff), procedure adopted for selection of the specialised members and names of selected candidates for USAR (as per USAR Organogram).

Total number of USAR teams at the time of commissioning, total number of team members (on board) as of March 2017, national and international operations handled by USAR and names of participating officers since commissioning with evidence have also been sought to determine the loopholes in the system. Furthermore, schedule of operations (year-wise), performance of USAR staff, details of assets, resources, HR, vehicles in hand, area of jurisdiction, USAR job description, paramedics, doctors attached with USAR and current status, exercises conducted so far and name of the officials allegedly involved in politics has also been sought by the inquiry officer, said the sources in the CDA.

NDMA, UNDP, DFID-funded equipment details, details of funds consumed between 2008 and 2017 and audit objections for the period have also been sought by the officer.