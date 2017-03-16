Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court Wednesday turned down a petition of Principal Information Officer of Press Information Department (PID), Rao Tehseen who had sought legal action against those media channels which falsely named him among the responsible persons for Dawn leaks.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the petition and asked from petitioner’s counsel that whether the petitioner approached relevant forums of chairman enquiry committee constituted to enquire into the press leak leading to the publication of a story in daily Dawn or PEMRA for redress of his grievance?

However, the petitioner could not give a satisfactory answer of this question. Later, the IHC bench dismissed the petition. Meanwhile, in another case the Islamabad High Court has turned down a contempt of court petition against Lok Virsa Executive Director Dr Fouzia Saeed.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the contempt of court petition filed by Muhammad Irshad, a former assistant who worked at the National Monument Museum on daily wage, against Lok Virsa ED seeking his re-instatement on his post and dismissed it.

Talking to The Nation here on Wednesday, the Lok Virsa’s counsel Azhar Naveed Shah told that the IHC bench had issued its written verdict in this matter and held, “It is an admitted position that the contract of the petitioner expired on December 01, 2015. The order of the court dated February 8, 2016 was passed at a time when the contract of the petitioner was not valid.”

Justice Athar added in his judgment that this court did not direct the Lok Virsa management that the petitioner’s contract be extended or he be reinstated in service.

Therefore, no proceedings warrant under Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003, the judge held. Hence the petition is dismissed.