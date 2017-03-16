Islamabad-Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman said that government has all the serious intentions to increase education budget and fiscal space in this regard is being created.

He was speaking during Inter-disciplinary Conference organised by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Students of around 45 disciplines from 25 universities participated in the conference.

The minister emphasized the need for collaboration, usage of technology and focus on emerging technologies as instrumental for addressing the contemporary challenges.

“Government has already instructed HEC to promote applied research and to work with universities for building, strengthening and sustaining academia-industry and academia-government linkages,” he said.

The minister also stated that spending on education as a percentage of GDP has already increased in present government from around 1.9 per cent in 2013 to 2.5 per cent in 2016.

“With sound fiscal and monetary policies duly acknowledged and appreciated by international observers and rating agencies, the government has achieved a significant increase in GDP growth and tax-to-GDP ratio while further improvements were in the offing,” he said.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU Dr Shahid Siddiqui said on this occasion that aim of the conference was to provide a platform for young researcher from all over the country to showcase their research.

VC AIOU also informed the minister that presently around 1.3 million students are enrolled with AIOU of which 56 per cent were female students, mostly belonging to the remote or conservative areas with education accessibility issues.

He further said that AIOU has established accessibility centres with special learning equipments for visually impaired students and that the university is also facilitating provision of education to over 1000 inmates in various jails across country.

The minister encouraged the university to work on developing collaborations with other educational institutions as well as industries locally and internationally.

He suggested that focus should also be placed on ethical training and character building of students and the same should be made part of the academic programs.