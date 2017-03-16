Islamabad-State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb awarded gold medal to Hafiz Muhammad Irfan who has passed the MPhil examination in international relations with distinction. His thesis was on ‘Pak-India relations; contemporary developments, challenges and opportunities.’ Hafiz Muhammad Irfan is currently working as Public Relations Officer/spokesman in Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

While addressing the degree awarding ceremony of Iqra University held at Jinnah Convention Centre Islamabad, the State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that government has launched a number of schemes for the benefit of youth, as the government believed in providing quality education to youth so that they could effectively deal with the fast changing world.

She said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is creating numerous job opportunities in different fields and urged the graduating students to take benefit of these opportunities. She urged the students to adhere to the norms of a civilized people and demonstrate tolerance and respect in their practical lives.

She particularly commended the large number of female students for showing excellent performance and said it was the vision of the incumbent government to empower women and bridge the gender gulf in different fields of education and professional careers.