Aurora Solutions (Pvt.) Ltd launched its first local product with the name of Pliro on 4th March, 2017. Pliro’s Official Launch Eventwas held in PC Hotel, Rawalpindi and was attended by more than 70 renowned doctors from all across Pakistan. Pliro is a web and mobile healthcare platform for doctors and patients. The Chief Guest for the launch ceremony was Dr. Arshad Ali (Executive Director HEC). The CEO of Aurora Solutions provided brief introduction of Pliro and officially launched Pliro during the event. Dr. Col Kamran Mushtaq (Director Medical Services RMI, Peshawar) & Mr. Asadullah Khan (Executive Director Ripha International University) were also part of the launch ceremony as guest speakers. During the event, a complete demonstration of Pliro was also conducted by the representatives of Aurora Solutions.

Pliro provides diversified features of practice management for doctors consisting of Online advertising, Electronic Medical Record (EMR), Appointment Management System and Operations management. It is highly useful with its easily accessible features for patients including online appointment booking, SMS reminders, intelligible search, instant ambulance calling, reviews & feedback.

The event ended with a positive and appreciative note by Dr. Arshad who was awarded a shield by the CEO of the company Mr. Abdul Aziz. Doctors were also given Pliro’s starter kits and served Hi-Tea.