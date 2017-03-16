Islamabad - Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC), following the direction by Ministry of National Health Services (NHS), has launched its pre-registration system on Wednesday.

The system will help in computerising the data of nursing students taking admission in nursing schools and colleges.

There are around 500 nursing institutes.

New system will help the PNC to keep check on sanctioned induction limit allotted to these nursing schools and colleges.

Computerised system will also cope with the bogus enrolments made by the recognised or unrecognised institutions on time.

This system will also facilitate the nursing professionals to get the registration cards in future with ease.