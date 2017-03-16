Islamabad-The annual prize distribution ceremony for ‘Battle of Batches Sports 2017’ was held at FAST-National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences (FAST-NU) at Islamabad Campus, H-11/4, on Wednesday.

Portugal Ambassador Joao Paulo Sabido Costa and Sri Lankan High Commissioner Major General Jayanath Lokuketagodage graced the occasion as chief guests.

The awards were given to students who excelled in different games, which included football, cricket, table tennis, rugby, futsal, volleyball, badminton, tennis and athletics.

More than 100 shields were distributed amongst the position holder students. There were 40 winners, 42 runners up and 40 third position holders. Wasiq Hussain got best player award in football and Daoowd Ali Shah received best player of the year award in Futsal.

Dr Arshad Ali Shahid, Director FAST-NU congratulated the winning students and congratulated Aoun Abbas Hashmi, Manager Sports for organising excellent event and welcomed Joao Paulo Sabido Costa and Major General Jayanath Lokuketagodage. He also added that FAST-NU students are making huge waves in national and international circuit and participating in national events as well.

Joao Paulo Sabido Costa and Major General Jayanath Lokuketagodage while sharing their views appreciated the efforts of the university admin and said that winning or losing doesn’t matter; sports play a vital role in building the character of the students.

They congratulated Dr Arshad Ali and Aoun Abbas Hashmi for inviting them and organising such wonderful event.