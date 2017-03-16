Islamabad - Removal of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) registrar led to a protest on Wednesday, where two associations locked down the institution for all day long.

New syndicate of the university in its second meeting held on Monday had refused to approve the minutes of previous syndicate. The decision had resulted in demotion of the sitting registrar from scale 21 to 20 and Vice Chancellor (VC) Javed Ashraf had asked the demoted official to opt forced leave.

The registrar had already faced forced leave of 18th months and was restored to the designation by previous syndicate last year, which had also promoted him to scale 21.

However, the episode of power play still has not ended in the country’s top ranked higher education institute which in last few months has gained more fame in grouping and internal politics instead of academic achievement.

Officers Welfare Association (OWA) and Employees Welfare Association (EWA) of QAU, this time came forward, denouncing the removal of registrar and condemning the policies of sitting VC in mishandling administrative issues of the university.

OWA is comprised of around 200 officials from scale 16 to 21 while EWA has more than 1000 registered employees including permanent and contractual persons.

Dozens of members from both associations held a protest against university administration demanding employees’ rights and restoration of registrar.

Both protesting bodies also seemed divided on presenting clear objectives to media. Demonstrators, chanting slogans against the university administration held around one-kilometre walk from administration block to transport stand. Entry-exit points of the university were blocked and transport service was forcefully jammed, which created miseries for students.

Talking to The Nation President OWA Raja Rashid said that the association has come out against the biased polices of the university VC.

“He is rewarding his blue-eyed persons while deserving officers are being victimised by the head of the institution,” Rashid alleged.

President OWA also stated that VC has made a violation of syndicate which had restored the registrar to his designation after the inquiry which had held for 18 months.

“Sending registrar on forced leave is unfair as no written notification has been issued in this regard and asked not to join his office,” said Rashid.

OWA representative accused VC for anti-employees polices and not regularising the officials on contract.

He also claimed that transport service has not been halted by OWA.

“Teachers are being given all facilities and promotions but other employees are intentionally being victimised,” said Rashid.

Meanwhile, Vice-President EWA Mohammad Shehzad Iqbal talking to The Nation said that they staged protest for employees’ rights which have been seized by the current administration.

“Teachers are being rewarded with heavy monetary grants while lower employees are even deprived off medical facility,” said Iqbal.

He also complained that no measures have been taken to implement the recommendations of Department Promotion Committee (DPC) which protects employees’ rights.

EWA representative distanced himself in linking the protest with registrar removal.

“This is a misconception that we held the protest in the favour of registrar, we are asking for our rights since long,” he said.

Shehzad Iqbal also said that university has been locked down today and the strike will continue till the demands are met.

“Students should opt for private vehicles, as we cannot allow university transport to come on road,” he said.

A source informed The Nation that the protest was connected with the removal of registrar while administration has also submitted before the protestors.

“Associations didn’t held protest till the registrar was on post,” source said.

Both the associations announced to continue the protest on Thursday also threatening to lay siege of the VC office until university administration resolve their issues.

Later on, transport service was allowed to commute in the evening while students were told by the protesting bodies that on Thursday it will be not permitted.

The Nation contacted VC Javed Ashraf and he rescued himself from commenting on the issue.

rahul basharat