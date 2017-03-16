Rawalpindi - The intelligence agencies have spotted three areas in the city as most sensitive and advised police, Rangers and Pakistan Army for combing the areas to arrest suspects, sources informed The Nation on Wednesday.

They said that three localities are Sadiqabad, Tench Bhatta and Dhoke Syedan.

The meeting was also attended by CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, top officials of Pakistan Army, Rangers, Security and Counter Terrorism Department (S&CTD) of General Headquarters (GHQ), Special Branch and three intelligence agencies, they said. According to sources, a level security meeting was held in the office of CPO to review the security arrangements for Pakistan Day. Sources said it was also decided in the meeting that intelligence based operations would be conducted in the city as well as in the three sensitive areas to flush terrorists and suspects out. CPO told The Nation police have buckled up for maintaining law and order situation on the eve of Pakistan Day March.

He said search operations are being conducted on daily basis. Meanwhile, the security in-charge of Hydro Power Project, Kohala on Chakri Road, has moved a request to SP Headquarters for provision of generators and UPS for tackling the load shedding in the project, sources said. They added Inspector Naheem, who is in-charge of Hydro Power Project Kohala, where a large numbers of Chinese Engineers have been working, has moved this request stating the darkness envelop the power project after load shedding and the department needed generators and UPS for lightening the area.