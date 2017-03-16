Rawalpindi-Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja has suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) New Town, sub inspector and a head constable on charges of shielding the car-lifting gangs and other criminals, misuse of power and involvement in negative activities, reliable sources told The Nation on Wednesday.

The suspended police officer and official were identified as SHO/Inspector Mirza Muhammad Yasin, SI Muhammad Aslam of PS Waris Khan and LHC Imran, who also impersonated himself as Sub Inspector, sources added.

The two suspended police officials were also closed to police line on the directions of RPO.

According to sources, RPO Wisal Fakhar has placed the SHO PS New Town Mirza Yasin and an LHC Imran under suspension and closed them to police line in light of an inquiry report submitted by SP Rawal Division Malik Muhammad Iqbal revealing the corruption and other misdeeds of the two cops. In the inquiry report, SP Rawal mentioned that Inspector Mirza Yasin held members of auto theft gangs and instead of booking them in case, he freed them in exchange of some other fake persons against whom he also implicated in fake narcotics cases. Sources said SI Muhammad Aslam and LHC Imran were also suspended on charges of freeing a man involved in check disowning case after taking bribe.

RPO also tasked SP/CIA Maria Mehmood holding inquiry against the three suspended cops and submission of report in 15 days. SP Rawal Malik Muhammad Iqbal, when contacted, confirmed that SHO and other two cops were involved in corruption, protecting car lifting gangs and other negative activities.

Meanwhile, Additional Director (Operations) Directorate of Monitoring, Punjab Home Department, Lt Col (retd) Sajjad Nasir Toor has directed the Adial Jail administration to install CCTV cameras in the waiting and meeting sheds and to adopt a comprehensive mechanism of body search of visiting children to avoid any mishap.

He also directed the administration to re-verify all the visitors in waiting and meeting sheds besides enhancing security inside and outside the jail.

The AD (Operations) issued these directions upon his surprise visit to Adiala Jail on Wednesday. He was also flanked by Assistant Director Ali Gondal. Superintendent Adiala Jail Saeed Ullah Gondal, Deputy Superintendent Farrukh and other jail officials received the two member team.

The AD (Operations) Lt Col (retd) Sajjad Nasir Toor also checked the security mechanism of entry gate, Smart Verification and Alert System (SVAS), control room, armoury, wards, jail kitchen, different barracks of prisoners, hospital, factory and death cells. He also interacted with the prisoners and the visitors and listened to their problems. The visitors informed AD that the arrangements made by jail administration for visitors were satisfactory. The two member visiting team expressed their satisfaction over cleanliness and security situation of jail. Superintendent Adiala Jail Saeed Ullah Gondal briefed the visiting team that jail administration thoroughly verifies all the visitors through SVAS interlinked with NADRA and other intelligence agencies. He said that the government has provided less number of CCTV cameras to jail administration. AD (Operations) Directorate of Monitoring, Punjab Home Department Lt Col (retd) Sajjad Nasir Toor ensured the superintendent that government would provide more CCTVs to jail administration for monitoring the movement visitors in the meeting and waiting sheds.