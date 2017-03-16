Islamabad-Three-day international women parliamentarians’ caucus conference concluded here on Wednesday with the resolve to establish a pro-active network for raising voice collectively, and pressurising to build counter mechanisms for challenges in their way of progress.

Women parliamentarians of 13 countries in a joint resolution endorse that their foremost responsibility is to continue women parliamentarians’ partnership and build meaningful alliances with each other to influence governments to prioritise the promotion of democracy through social justice.

‘International Conference on Role of Women Parliamentarians in Strengthening Democracy and Social Justice’ was organized by women parliamentary caucus from March 13 to 15 in which around 30 parliamentarians of 13 countries shared their experiences on women related issues.

Presenting the resolution, secretary caucus, Member National Assembly, Shaista Pervez Malik said they urged for sustainable development to share expertise regarding oversight of the executive, and to advocate for and enact people-focused legislation, especially for women in their respective countries.

They invited to build a network of ‘Women Parliamentarians for Social Justice, Equality and Democracy’ to exchange their experiences and best practices to strengthen and make their role more effective as parliamentarians.

They called to raise a collective voice for mainstreaming and increasing women’s meaningful representation on all democratic and political forums, including parliaments, provincial assemblies and local councils.

Women parliamentarians encouraged to prioritise and build a common vision for the empowerment of women for promotion of gender equality in social, political and economic fields. The participants resolved to further recognize the widespread discrimination leading to disadvantages for women. They resolved that their parliamentary agenda would focus on combating all forms of discrimination and violence against women, ensuring reproductive health and rights, promoting access to education, women’s inclusion in democratic processes and institutions and eliminating gender inequalities in employment.

“We, women parliamentarians from 13 countries across regions, including Australia, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Iran, Turkey, Romania, Jordan, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Indonesia and Pakistan, agree to take this initiative forward by institutionalizing this Network”, secretary women caucus said.

Later presenting a joint deceleration passed by the participants, parliamentarians urged for advocating their respective governments to give priority to social justice for all citizens especially equality in creating and offering opportunities to both men and women alike.

They recommended to engage women parliamentarians to share knowledge, best practices and formulate action plans to unveil a future strategy of empowerment of their populations. It said to revive and promote women indigenous values and common cultural heritage across regions; it could promote people to people contact for peace, harmony and development.

It urged to recognise the tragic consequences and critical effects of terrorism on millions of people around the world, and to note the situation of refugees, migrants, or internally displaced persons especially the women and children irrespective of their race, religion and nationality. “We undertake to create enabling conditions for their voluntary repatriation of refugees, with safety and dignity to their countries of origin and re-integration in their societies”, the declaration added.

The participants of the conference including international members of parliaments across the world unanimously approved that the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus Pakistan would set up a women’s parliamentary network that could develop into a continued platform to encourage regular intra regional interaction, support democratic norms and build alliances for sustained development and peaceful cooperation.