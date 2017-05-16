Islamabad - The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Monday constituted an inquiry committee to probe the robbery incident occurred on the hospital promises. A lady namely Shazia was stripped of gold ornaments by some unknown robber on the primes of PIMS, which prompted the police as well the hospital administration to probe the incident.

Talking to The Nation, Head of Children Hospital Dr Amjad said that a committee comprising Professor Dr Nadeem Akhtar, Security Officer Sadaqat and Admin Officer Anjum has been constituted to hold investigation into the robbery incident. “Although, police are also investigating the matter, the hospital administration itself has initiated inquiry,” he said. He said that a complainant namely Nadeem who was an attendant with the victim has also been included for investigations. He also said that CCTV cameras are installed inside the children hospital and footage obtained from there has provided important information. “The person is identified in the footage,” he said.

Meanwhile, another official informed The Nation that theft and swindling has become a common practice in the hospital due to poor security and administration. “Fake doctors, paramedics and robbers are looting people and hospital internal security is inefficient to stop them,” he said. The doctor said that a deserted place near the PIMS Burn Centre is an easy place for committing such crimes. As per statement issued by the Paeds Department, the incident happened with a female attendant of a patient Aamina admitted to the Paeds Surgical Ward Bed No. 32. The victim lady Shazia was taken away from the ward by an ‘outsider’ who snatched four tola jewelry and Rs50,000 from her.

According to the report of hospital security, some unknown person took the female attendant namely Shazia to the Burn Care Centre on the pretext of handing over discharge certificate of the admitted patient Aamina where she was stripped of gold ornaments. The victim also alleged during a statement given to the hospital security staff that a person snatched gold bangles and earrings from her. She said the criminal also took Rs50,000 from her. She said that the incident occurred near the Burn Care Centre. The victim reported the incident to the hospital security department, security supervisor intimidated the concerned officer on duty and 15 Emergency soon after the incident.

rahul basharat