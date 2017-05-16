Islamabad - The officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA) had to leave the anti-encroachment operation half way in the face of resistance offered by the traders at G-8 Markaz on Monday.

Heated arguments took place between representatives of the traders and CDA officials before the CDA high-ups decided to postpone the operation for some other day. The officials of enforcement directorate of the authority seemed without a proper homework when they reached the Markaz for the operation. They did not anticipate heavy presence of traders who used to intimidate the officials as and when they start operation to clear city markets of encroachment. The CDA officials seemed helpless against the infuriating traders with no sufficient police on their back. A large number of traders assembled at the scene to protest the operation. Police and the Assistant Commissioner reached the scene when the situation got out of control of the enforcement directorate officials. Hardly any anti-encroachment operation had succeeded since the local representatives held the reins of the municipal body.

, thanks to the political pressure on the CDA officials.

The traders gathered on the spot were seen divided on the issue with one group supporting the operation and the other opposing it. Ajmal Baloch, President Anjuman Tajran Pakistan who opposed the operation, threatened the CDA officials with dire consequences if they resumed it. The enforcement directorate could not initiate operation against the encroachments and what to talk about the showroom owners who have occupied all the parking lots of the centre. On the other hand, the CDA officials have vowed to continue operation to clear footpaths and verandas in the markets. Sources in the CDA told The Nation that local representatives are at back of the encroachers, making it difficult for the authority to take action against them.

According to the officials, the CDA Enforcement Directorate conducted around 190 anti-encroachment operations during April. During these operations, a number of illegal constructions and encroachments were removed. These operations were conducted in continuation of the civic agency’s anti-encroachment drives. Fine amounting to Rs501,400 was also imposed on the violators during the period. This was informed during a meeting held at CDA Headquarters which was chaired by Islamabad mayor. The meeting reviewed the progress of the ongoing anti-encroachment drive of CDA and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad.