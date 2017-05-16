ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Monday administered the oath of office to Justice Sh Najam-ul-Hassan as Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court in the Supreme Court.

Judges of Supreme Court, Federal Shariat Court, Attorney General of Pakistan, Advocate General Islamabad, senior lawyers and law officers and officers of Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan attended the ceremony.

Supreme Court Registrar Arbab Muhammad Arif conducted proceedings of the oath-taking ceremony.