Islamabad - Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) have agreed to allocate air-time to run anti-tobacco campaign on electronic media, an official of the ministry said on Monday.

“Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination has received support from the PEMRA, national TV and radio stations to support the transmission of priority health public service announcements on their channels,” NHSRC spokesperson Sajid Shah said.

The ordinance obliges licensees of the television stations in Pakistan to allocate up to 10 per cent air-time for broadcasting public service messages, including priority health and social welfare programmes delivered to communities in the country.

Earlier, PEMRA agreed to run the priority tobacco control messages on all national TV and FM radio stations in the country, the spokesperson said.

Apprising the agreement, Minister of State for NHSRC Saira Afzal Tarar said, “Government and media networks will be working together to raise awareness of critical health issues aimed at reducing the considerable burden of death and disease caused by tobacco which results in high rates of cancers, heart diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, diabetes and strokes.”

She said through the delivery of these messages, the media will be giving back to the community through their corporate social responsibility.

The initial pilot communication campaign to launch on all stations is called “Sponge.”

The public service announcement has already run on national channels through a paid media plan in 2016.

The announcement is one of the most powerful tobacco control messages ever made, having been successfully pre-tested in the region and now used in health campaigns in more than 20 countries globally.

The “Sponge” campaign spots will run on all stations in the lead up to World No Tobacco Day on May 31. During this time, it is expected that thousands of TV and radio spots will be aired during prime time and off-peak periods.

Following the review of the compliance report by PEMRA and Ministry of NHSRC, a number of future campaigns are already being planned to tackle the scourge of tobacco.

UNODC Country Report for Pakistan (2012-13) identified that Pakistan has at least 20 million adult smokers.

The Global Adult Tobacco Survey Report (WHO) found that an average adult smoker smoked 4,500 cigarettes per year, with the total number of sticks consumed at 90 billion.

Although, smokers in Pakistan are aware that smoking causes harm, too few are currently translating this into an intention to quit.

Graphic campaigns like Sponge transmitted as part of the PEMRA public service message ruling will show the specific harms of tobacco use in a powerful way, which helps to encourage smoking cessation and deter youth from starting tobacco use.