Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court Monday clubbed the petitions related to marriage issue of a couple of Pakistani man and Indian woman.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the petitions of Tahir Ali and Dr Uzma and directed to club these petitions for their joint hearing on May 22.

Besides clubbing the petitions, the IHC bench also issued notices to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Indian High Commission in this matter.

During the hearing, the bench took up the petition of Tahir Ali, a resident of Buner seeking a meeting with his Indian wife Dr Uzma who is currently living inside Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

On the other hand, Dr Uzma through Indian High Commission also filed a petition in IHC alleging that Tahir Ali obtained her signature at Nikahnama (marriage contract) at gun point.

As per details, Pakistani national Tahir Ali and Indian woman Dr Uzma met in Malaysia. Later, they mutually decided to marry each other and after obtaining visa Uzma entered Pakistan and marriage ceremony was solemnized in Daggar Buner.

In his petition, Tahir Ali has been seeking from the court to declare that they both (Tahir and Uzma) were legally husband and wife under the Sharia law and therefore have all the rights and duties toward each other and both cannot be denied access to each other on any pretext and consequently respondents be directed to allow the petitioner to meet his wife.

However, Uzma alleged that Tahir Ali married her at gun point, sexually assaulted and trashed her. She is seeking repatriation to India providing duplicate immigration sheets to her.