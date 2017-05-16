Islamabad - Mother’s Day is a celebration honouring mothers and motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in a society.

The purpose is to celebrate this day and to inculcate love and care in children for their mothers.

Roots International Schools (RIS) under the umbrella of Global Citizenship Club celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday.

The activity was conducted in such a manner that the mothers should feel proud and acknowledge that RIS does not only help its students outshine in academics but also prepares them for the real world they live in by explaining them about relationships and well-being of human beings.