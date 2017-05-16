Rawalpindi - The mother of two brothers killed by police in an alleged fake encounter on Chakri Road has approached City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi for handing over necessary documents of the deceased after police seized their belongings.

The mother Balqis Akhtar, in her application, has asked the CPO for returning of wallets of deceased Irfan and Wasim as their national identity cards, service cards and ATM cards were in the wallets.

She said that she had time and again approached officials of RA Bazaar and Saddar Berooni police for returning of the documents but they had denied that the deceased had any documents.

The applicant said that her two sons were killed by RA Bazaar police in a fake encounter in Qaid-e-Azam Colony on February 22.

She said that the area police registered an FIR against her other five sons for firing on police and terrorism. She said that she had nothing to do with the FIR and she claims the custody of the documents. She said that the documents she needed for issuance of certified death certificates and for other purposes beneficial for their widows and children.

Balqis Akhtar later told media that she had been waiting for initiation of a promised judicial inquiry for two months. She said that the police high-ups had transferred the investigation of the case against her sons to DPO Jehlum but so far there had been no results.

The mother said that according to the FIR registered with Saddar Berooni police, her deceased sons had been accused of committing terrorism and opening fire on the police. She said that the allegations had been creating problems for the family to claim benefits from departments of Wasim and Irfan.

She said that Wasim was working as a librarian at COMSAT University in Islamabad and Irfan was a typist at ZTBL in the capital. She said that the bank could pay some benefits to two daughters and widow of Irfan, if proved that he was not involved in terrorism or opening fire on the police.

On the other hand, DSP Cantt Circle Raja Taifoor held a press conference and revealed Naseerabad police have busted a five-member gang of robbers and dacoits and recovered weapons from them. He said the gang of robbers stormed into house of a newly married couple and made off with gold, cash, laptops and mobile phones.

The robbers fled in a Suzuki carry vehicle. He said police with the help of IT Experts, including Faisal Shehzad constable traced the Suzuki vehicle, which was plying on public transport route from Chungi Number 22 to Dhamial and held the driver Rashid. The other four dacoits Shah Nawaz, Bilawal, Adil and Khurram were arrested on revelation of Rashid. The gang confessed stealing of three cars and one motorcycle from the city.

DSP also revealed that a plan of RA Bazaar police to raid house of Abdul Mana, younger brother of the deceased, to arrest him was flawed.

To a question on fate of the case regarding the killings, the DSP said that an inquiry conducted by a high-level police officer had noted that the police encounter took place at Qaid-e-Azam Colony. He said that the inquiry however further said that the strategy of police was flawed that led to escape of the targeted man and killing of his two other brothers.

He said that when the encounter took place he along with his gunman was in Taxila. He said that it had become clear that no senior police officer, including him, ordered opening of fire at the two deceased brothers. The DSP hoped that the judicial inquiry would soon be started and would bring forth the truth.

ISRAR AHMED