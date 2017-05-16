Rawalpindi - A seminar titled “Say no to corruption” was organised by the Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Monday. The event, organised by the FJWU’s Student Affairs Office in collaboration with National Accountability Bureau (NAB), was aimed at involving all segments of society, especially women and children, for curbing corruption. On the occasion, Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region Director Junaid Ibrahim was the chief guest.

Addressing the seminar, Ibrahim said that the mothers have a major role in bringing up children and their attitude and development. He said that main purpose of the anti-corruption drive was to target young ladies in universities and colleges who are going to be the future mothers of our children.

He said their sincere efforts in inculcating basic moral values against corruption besides religious teachings would go a long way in strengthening and bringing a change in the mindset of tomorrow’s youth.

“Mothers need to put say no to corruption in the minds of children at early childhood,” he said.

Ibrahim urged women and youth to join the anti-corruption campaign as they could play imperative role in eradication of corruption from the society.

The youth being the agents of change have to consistently spread this message “Say No to Corruption” so that our upcoming generations can understand about the ill effects of corruption which will help them in building a corruption-free Pakistan. At the end, Humayun Iqbal presented the University souvenir to the chief guest.