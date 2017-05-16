Islamabad - Nine inspectors of Islamabad Police have been promoted to the next rank, a police spokesman informed on Monday.

A ceremony to pin the badges to the promoted police officers was held at Central Police Office, Islamabad. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Khalid Khattak and Assistant Inspector General of Police (Establishment) Muhammad Suleman pinned the badges.

Those who have been elevated to the rank of Deputy Superintendents of Police included Ghulam Sarwar, Muhammad Bashir, Muhammad Ayub, Sarfraz Ahmad, Muhammad Afzal, Safdar Hussain, Muhammad Yaqoob, Muhammad Ameer and Muhammad Khan.

IGP Islamabad said the responsibilities of promoted officers have increased and they have to work with more dedication to accomplish their task.

He hoped for better output in future and urged them to work hard for the protection of life and property of citizens.