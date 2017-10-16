Islamabad - The Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) so far has handed over the possession of 693 allottees in Sub-Sector G-14/2 and 3 sectors.

“The foundation has handed over the possession of 380 allottees in November 2016 and 313 allottees on March 2017,” sources in the Ministry of Housing and Works told APP.

It is pertinent to mention that the development of the two Sub-Sectors is going on and those allottees who have cleared their dues as well as paid all the development charges are being given possession of the plots in these Sub-Sectors, they added.

To a question, the sources said that in Sector G-14/1, the survey of Built-up Properties (Bps) is going on. However, they said that in some areas of Sub-Sector G-14/1, access is not being granted to survey teams by the local residents of the area, therefore, the assessment of Bps has been completed through Geographical Information System (GIS) technology.

They said that in Sector G-14/1, the survey of Baps has not been completed due to resistant from local inhabitants. Hence, GIS survey completed and is being forwarded to LAC for the announcement of the award of Bps. After payment to the affectees, the area will be got vacated.

As the sub-Sector G-14/1 is densely occupied, therefore considerable time period is required for vacation and subsequent development. However, tender for a consultant for designing/estimation/execution has been called, they added.