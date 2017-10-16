Islamabad - The mayor of federal capital on Sunday said that all available resources would be utilised for the complete eradication of polio from the city and provision of polio vaccines, in sufficient quantity, would be ensured to protect the children.

This was stated by the Mayor Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz during his visit to different medical centres established for administration of polio drops.

On this occasion, Chairmen Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan, Advocate Farman Mughal and other representatives and senior officers of MCI were also present.

During his visit to the medical centres in Union Council No 42 and 43 (Sector I-10) and Union Council No 40 (Sector I-8), the mayor was briefed by the Director General Health Services, Dr Hassan Orooj about the measures taken for polio vaccination to the children of five or under five years of age.

During the briefing, representatives of World Health Organization (WHO), Director General Administration CDA and concerned officers of district administration were also present, who are monitoring the ongoing campaign against polio.

The anti-polio drive, which commenced on 9th October, would continue till 17th October 2017.

The mayor was apprised that in light of the special directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, resources for eradication of polio and trained professional staff have been increased to cover all the children of Islamabad.

He was further apprised that the federal capital has been divided into 27 zones, adding that separate supervisors have been deployed for effective monitoring of this anti-polio drive.

Speaking on the occasion, the mayor said that the Prime Minister has already directed for eradication of polio from Islamabad and in the light of these directions, manpower for the ongoing anti-polio drive has been increased while resources including number of vehicles and other logistic support has also been increased.

Besides, MCI and CDA, WHO, Islamabad district administration and other partner organisations are fully coordinating in the ongoing campaign against polio, the mayor said.

He said that progress is being reviewed on daily basis during the current anti-polio drive, adding that it is expected that outstanding results would be achieved.

Meanwhile, the mayor said that the authority is in the field to provide its services to the residents of Islamabad.

