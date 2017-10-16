Islamabad - The initiative of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) to market its motels services and tour packages through mobile SMS has overall received a good response from general public.

A large number of families and student groups have been approaching the Corporation to get further information so as to explore the different scenic and attractive places of the country. As part of its special measures to promote tourism, official sources on Sunday said PTDC has already introduced Pakistan Tourism Friends Club to facilitate domestic and international tourists and provide them better facilities on affordable rates.

A number of members of the Club are residents of Islamabad.

PTDC is providing 20 per cent discounts on room rent at its motels all over Pakistan to the members.

Highlighting the other steps, the sources said PTDC Restaurant at Daman-e Koh, Islamabad has been made operational through lease agreement after a period of approximately 30 years. Now PTDC management is successfully running the restaurant. Rawalpindi Tourist Coach Service Pakistan Tours Ltd, a subsidiary of PTDC is regularly operating Bus Service between

Rawalpindi and Naran every summer season, the sources said and added to publicize this regular activity, its opening ceremony is held every year in first week of June which continues operation till August 31.

The sources said PTDC also organizes World Tourism Day seminar and Photo Exhibition on September 27 every year.

The other step was PTDC’s participation in different events at Islamabad where it established tourist information stalls, displayed tourism documentaries and distributed tourism literature. These events included Lok Virsa Festival, National Science Fair, Shakar Parian Islamabad and Mela Yaran at PNCA Art Gallery. Proposals are also underway to setup a tourist resort at PTDC’s 25 acre land located near Shakar Parian, Islamabad.