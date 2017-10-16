ISLAMABAD - The Veterans of Pakistan (formerly PESA), on Sunday said that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his family and loyalists were pushing country towards anarchy and clash of institutions, which was deplorable.

A press statement issued by the Veterans of Pakistan (VOP) on Sunday said that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) continue to malign the army and the judiciary, which was not only adding to uncertainty but was also damaging the country’s image, while the military and the judiciary were reacting very responsibly, sensibly and observing restraint.

It said that the PML-N continued to raise slogans about economic revival, while inflicting damage to it, which seemed beyond repair.

After giving away gift of a limping economy and a symbolic democracy, the country is being destabilised in the name of democracy, the VOP said.

The former prime minister should accept the reality, while the incumbent interior minister should clarify the slogans raised against the army in front of a court, the VOP leaders said, adding that the country was being made a laughing stock for personal motives.

The VOP said that there was nothing wrong in the comment of the army over the state of economy, which was backed by many prominent economists as countless local and foreign institutions including the SBP, the FPCCI, credit rating agencies, multilateral lenders etc continue to do the same.

The army cannot remain unconcerned with the state of the economy as its weakness is linked to the national security.

If a financial emergency is declared, as believed by some quarters, the military will face budget cuts, which will please the countries which are against Pakistan’s nuclear programme, the VOP said.

It is the right of the masses to know about the economic situation as all they got over the years was frustration, the statement says.

We want to know what action has been taken after a hefty fine was slapped on the Habib Bank Limited (HBL) in the US, the statement reads.