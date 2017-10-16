Islamabad - Around 370 personnel of proposed 1000 strong Rapid Response Force (RRF) in the capital are in final stages of training and would ensure a more professional response to tactical emergencies once deployed.

The recruitment of remaining component is in process, a data issued on Sunday by the Interior Division revealed and enumerated steps being taken to improve performance of police and other Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and make the police department public-friendly.

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, working under Ministry of Interior, is federal government component of law enforcement in the capital and in order to improve its performance and make it more public-friendly and service oriented measures have been adopted.

One of the steps was establishment of modern reporting rooms staffed by specially selected and trained personnel in l4 police stations to improve operational capacity/performance through provision of one window service to citizens. Reception Officers and Human Rights Officers have been appointed in police stations to ensure that professionalism is exhibited in handling public issues while a proposal for establishment of modern interrogation rooms is also under consideration. ICT Police are regularly conducting courses and training for capacity building of its officers in Police Training School located at Police lines. The courses being run included Basic Recruit Training Course, Lower School Course, Intermediate School Course, Refresher Courses while Modules and Practical Policing Courses are being arranged in collaboration with United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Moreover, the data showed that to help improve morale in force, welfare of personnel was particularly being stressed.

The welfare measures included up-gradation of police dispensary in lines, provision of bachelor and family accommodation while package being offered to police Shuhada was being further enhanced. Cash rewards are awarded to efficient officers. A programme titled `Cop of the Month’ has been introduced as an encouragement to police personnel, showing extra ordinary performance during each month.

Under government policy, an effort was underway to erase corruption from top to bottom within department and towards this, an internal accountability system has been established. A committee headed by a senior officer has been established to initiate departmental proceedings against corrupt personnel within department.

Besides, an online complaint cell was already functional in office of Inspector General of Police, Islamabad and SSP/Islamabad offices. These offices are electronically connected. Citizens registering, complaints can submit their applications here and the same are being pursued and entertained accordingly. Enquiries are being held on such applications under relevant provisions of law and delinquent officers are being dealt with departmentally as well as recommended for criminal proceedings to courts of law. About steps taken to improve public service and attitude, the data showed that 4 Model Police Stations in city zone, 5 in Saddar zone, 3 in rural zone and 2 in industrial area zone have been established with special reporting rooms, modern equipment i.e. computers connected with internal working network of ICT Police, fax machines, photocopies, telephones, LCDs, Air Conditioners, CCTV Cameras, fire extinguishers, comfortable and sufficient sitting space are available for public convenience. After establishment of model police stations, performance of police is satisfactory. However, there is always a room for improvement. Reception Officers and Human Right Officers have been appointed to help the public with their problems. Similarly, in order to ensure positive police-public interaction, ICT Police were focusing on community policing. Various committees with public representation have been established to ensure involvement of citizens in resolution of local issues.

The committees established included Central Citizen Committee, Rescue-15 Committee (RC), Traffic Committee (TC), Citizen Police Coordination Committee at Police Stations (CPCC). The aims of these committees were to oversee police-public relations, monitor and report irregular and illegal activities in police stations, suggest measures to improve police station culture, probe non-cognizable cases and resolve minor disputes of civil nature. Moreover, the data revealed that provincial police forces have also taken steps to improve performance and ensure public friendly service within their jurisdictions.

In Punjab, Reception Desk at Police Stations have been introduced, welcoming environment and improved technological infrastructure have been ensured, Police Station Criminal Record Management System introduced (POLCOM), Police Complaint Management System (PCMS) developed in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board, Dolphin Force against street criminals in Lahore and Police Complaints Centres were established. The authorities in Punjab have also introduced registration of complaints through e-mail, SMS etc., Information Technology based processing of these complaints, ensures a report from Sub-Divisional Police Officer within 24 hours, feedback provided to complainant, computerization of record, IT based Human Resource Management, Complaint Management System, Police Station Record Management, IT qualified trained Human Resources (HRMIS).

Computer literate civilian staff recruited, introduction of E-correspondence and prompt registration of FIRs.

Around 36 dedicated Crime Scene Processing Units one in each district of Punjab has also been established. The other steps were introduction of fingerprint scanning and matching system, crime mapping, adopting a proactive strategy for building image & public perception of police department, Flow of prompt and correct information to public through media, print and electronic media Management Unit, Social Media Monitoring & Handling Unit, Digital Beat Book for Online Monitoring and Early Warning Notification System. Some other measures included CCTV monitoring of important locations through 8000 cameras at 1800 locations in Lahore, establishment of Crisis Management Centres and establishment of modern control rooms where video and audio monitoring of events is ensured 24 hours. Different steps have also been taken to improve Traffic Management while recruitment and promotion are made on merit. Curriculum reforms have been introduced to modernize and improve training with an emphasis on community policing. About steps taken by Sindh government, the data showed these included ensuring greater female representation in police by increasing number of women’s police stations and enabling women police officers to register and investigate cases and improving their standards of training, promoting specialization, particularly in areas of Forensic Science and Cybercrime. The other steps were formation and strengthening Counter Terrorism Wings of Police, re-build morale and reduce corruption and increase efficiency by removing corrupt, in-efficient officers from police department. With regard to steps taken by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government, the data revealed these were included establishment of an SOS reporting system at educational and other sensitive establishments for quick and timely response by the police. There is no political interference in recruitment and affairs related to transfer postings. Recruitment process of constables is carried out through National Testing Service. In this way educated and qualified candidates are being recruited. The other steps were establishment of Police Assistance Lines in all districts Headquarters. For reporting cases of serious cases, establishment of 06 specialized training schools ensured to build capacity and bring about a change in behaviour. The government also passed Police Act 2017 to ensure no interference in police and to provide legal cover to various reforms and initiatives undertaken during last 04 years. In Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), the authorities concerned established posts at entry/exit points to check movement of criminal elements, complaint boxes have been fixed in each police station for public complaints while Tourist Information Centers (TICs) have been established at entry points to facilitate tourists. The steps taken by Gilgit-Baltistan authorities included creation of Counter Terrorism Departments and Quick Response Forces for timely response and pro-actively confronting terrorism and criminal elements, holding of training courses to ensure professionalism, efforts to make police stations more professional and creation of specialized units in police departments like High Altitude Rescue Units in GB. The authorities also ensured creation of Special Protection Unit (SPU) for safety of cargo and passengers on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), creation of Women Police Stations and conducting training and workshops in collaboration with community.