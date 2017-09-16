Islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it will provide a special scholarship to its enrolled students on securing 75 per cent and above marks in their latest results.

This scheme is aimed at promoting competition among students and to encourage brilliant ones. The interested students could download the application form from the link given on the University’s website and send it to the Director students’ advisory services at the main campus, through the regional offices.

The last date for the admission for all programs announced early for the autumn semester, 2017 is Sept 28th without late fee.

According to the Director Admissions, the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui wants to make sure that talented students should not be deprived of the educational facility.

In all, there are nine scholarship schemes being offered by the University. These are: Earn to learn the scheme, Outreach Scholarship Scheme, Final Year Project Grant Scheme, Scholarship for Communities, Scholarship for Women, Fee Installment Scheme and Alumni-Sponsored Scholarship.

On the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Rs. 170 million has been allocated in the annual budget for accommodating the deserving students.

The students who fall into the prescribed categories have been advised to contact the nearest Regional Campus of the University for the assistance to avail the opportunity.

It may be mentioned here that the AIOU is also providing free education to disabled students, prisoners, and drop-out girls, as a special case as per its policy of taking care of marginalized sections of the society.