Islamabad - The Capital Hospital here on Friday organised an education awareness walk.

The walk was led by Dr Fayyaz Lodhi, Executive Director, Capital Hospital, Islamabad and by Dr Muhammad Naeem Taj, Head of Surgery Department, Capital Hospital which was participated by senior and junior doctors, teachers, students, social workers and patients.

The walk was organised by Surgery Department of the hospital. The participants were carrying banners inscribed with slogans highlighting the significance of education and wearing the caps and shirts with the slogans as ‘Lets Educate Pakistan’.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Fayyaz Lodhi said that a society could not develop without education. He urged the parents to send their children, particularly girls, to school. General and Laparoscopic Surgeon, Dr Muhammad Naeem Taj emphasized the importance of education of doctors, patients, and the general public. He stressed the junior doctors to encourage awareness among patients regarding health-related issues. Dr Naeem Taj said that doctors should keep themselves up-to-date with the recent advances in the field of medical profession and surgery so that patient will get maximum benefit from them. Dr Anwar ul Haq, head of Psychiatry Department called for raising awareness about health in the region.

At the end, Dr Fayyaz Lodhi appreciated the effort of Dr Naeem Taj and surgery department in organising the walk. He said health department, civil society, media-men, education department should join hands in this regard. Souvenirs were distributed among all the participants of the walk by Dr Fayyaz Lodhi Executive Director of CDA Hospital and Dr Irshad, Deputy Director Capital Hospital.