Islamabad - The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on Friday inaugurated a pension facilitation centre for the retried employees of educational institutes working under the directorate.

The pension cell was inaugurated by Director General (DG) FDE Hasnat Ahmed Quershi. The pension cell has been established in order to solve the pension issues of the retired teaching and non-teaching staff of the educational institutes rapidly.

On this occasion, DG FDE said that department is making all out efforts to provide services to its employees under a single roof.

He directed the pension cell staff to ensure its availability and conclude the pension cases of retired employees as soon as possible.

“We must strive to provide better and more facilities to the employees,” he added.

Director Administration Farhad Shah said that establishing of this cell will lessen the complaints of the retired employees.

President Federal Government Teachers Association (FGTA) Malik Ameer Khan appreciating the establishing of pension cell said that this centre will be a good facility for the retired pensioners of FDE.

He said DG FDE had taken a number of steps which resolved the years pending problems of teachers in public sector schools of the federal capital.