Three killed in road accident

RAWALPINDI: At least three passengers were killed and 14 others persons sustained injuries when a passenger coach overturned at Chakoha, Dina, Rescue 1122 said on Friday. He said the dead bodies and injured were moved to THQ Jhelum. He said the condition of five passengers is critical.

According to him, the passenger coach was travelling to Sialkot from Rawalpindi when one of its tyres burst and the driver lost control over the steering. Resultantly, the speeding passenger coach overturned, he said. Police also reached the spot and conducted a rescue operation.

Meanwhile, a total of 23 road traffic accidents occurred in the city on Friday in which 29 persons sustained injuries, informed Rescue 1122 spokesperson.

He said Rescue 1122 shifted the seriously injured persons to different hospitals for medical treatment. He said eight victims who sustained minor injuries have been sent home after providing first aid on spot by rescuers, he added. He said off 29 victims, 15 were drivers, 9 pedestrians, and five passengers. The injured persons included three women, he said.–Staff reporter

Varsity organises workshop on talent grooming

RAWALPINDI: A two-day training workshop on talent grooming for the newly enrolled students was held at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Friday.

The workshop was arranged by the Higher Education Commission and USAID under the “Pakistan-USAID Merit and Need-Based Scholarship Program”. The participants were counseled on enhancing inter/intrapersonal skills, self-actualization-option for flexible career and talent management, entrepreneurship opportunities, e-marketing, and e-business.–Staff reporter

On the occasion, Advisor Human Resource Development HEC, Wasim S Hashmi Syed was the chief guest and Dean Faculty of Science and Technology Prof Dr Uzaira Rafique, faculty members, students and representatives from HEC and USAID were also present.

Advisor Human Resource Development HEC, Wasim S Hashmi Syed while addressing said that no nation can develop without education and advised students to work hard and contribute to the economic development of Pakistan after completion of their studies.

He emphasized the need for such training workshops which will help the students to equip themselves as per the industry requirements.

While talking to the participants, he congratulated them to be the beneficiaries of USAID funded scholarship program and wished to arrange more such training programs for students which will help them to understand the future challenges in the job market.

At the end of the workshop Dean Faculty of Science and Technology, Prof Dr Uzaira Rafiq presents the university souvenir to the chief guest as a vote of thanks.

Swedish envoy visits FWO Headquarters

OUR STAFF REPORTER

RAWALPINDI - Swedish Ambassador to Pakistan Ingrid Johansson visited the Headquarters Frontier Works Organization (FWO) here on Friday.

During her visit, the ambassador called on Director General (DG) FWO Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal in his office and discussed the matters related to mutual understanding and interests.

Swedish Ambassador to Pakistan Ingrid Johansson was briefed by Director General (DG) FWO Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal about overall role, structure and current focus of FWO in nation-building.

The ambassador acknowledged and appreciated the role of FWO in nation building, social corporate responsibilities and development of Pakistan.

During her visit, she was accompanied by Hassan Abbas, Commercial Counsellor of Swedish Embassy in Islamabad.