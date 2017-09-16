Islamabad - Lok Virsa open air theatre organized a Sufi music show, on Friday, to pay tribute to the renowned Qawal, Aziz Mian. People from all walks of life attended the show with zeal and enjoyed the Sufi music.

Son of Aziz Mian, Imran Aziz enthralled the audience at Lok Virsa, with his performances.

Aziz Mian, a legendary symbol of South Asia, famous for his unique style of qawwali, was born in Delhi in 1942. He migrated to Pakistan in 1947 and began learning the art of qawwali at the age of ten.

The Open air theatre of Lok Virsa was packed with audience, who thoroughly enjoyed Imran Aziz’s soulful voice which elevated higher than the keys of his harmonium and beats of the tablas. The compositions were beautiful and melodious.

Lok Virsa Executive Director, Dr. Fouzia Saeed in her welcome remarks said, that the aim of the event was to honour the master of qawwali Aziz Mian as well as raise awareness among youngsters about culture of Pakistan.

She said that Aziz Mian qawwal will always be remembered for his qawwalis and Lok Virsa would arrange more of these events to pay tribute to the senior artists of the country.

The audience were delighted when classic qawwalis like ‘Mein Sharabi’ and ‘Teri Surat Nigahon Mein Phirti Rahe’ were played. Imran Aziz’s music breathed fresh life into the traditional music.

“I feel like I am listening to the late Aziz Mian. Imran has successfully adopted his father’s unique style of singing,’’ said Maham, an audience. She added that his father, nevertheless, was a maestro in his own league and will always be remembered.

Imran Aziz also performed compositions dedicated to Hazrat Khawaja Nizamuddin and Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin.

Raheel Iqbal, from the audience, heard Imran Aziz Mian live for the first time and fell in love with the performance. “He is so engaging and his music makes a lot of sense,” Raheel said, admiring the perfect synchronization among the musicians.

Imran Aziz obliged the audience by singing some requests such as Teri Soorat, Chaap Tilak and Shahbaz Qalander.