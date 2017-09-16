Islamabad - warning to the degree awarding institutions against offering unrecognized postgraduate programs.

The official said that a number of medical and dental colleges have been offering postgraduate courses despite the fact that they have not been mandated to offer them.

The official said that some institutions are offering unrecognized programs like FCPS, MS, MD, Mphil, Phd and MPH.

Prof Dr Shabir Lehri told that PMDC has written letters to all the medical and dental degree awarding institution on directions of the Council and has advised doctors to refrain admission in such unrecognized programs.

“It is in the interest of the students to confirm whether colleges, which offer courses or where they are going to get admission, are recognized or not. All the information regarding the institutions and the courses they offer is available on the website of the council,” he said.

Advertising any unrecognized course is a clear violation of the law and the head of the institution can face imprisonment from one year to five years and fine which can be from Rs5 million to Rs10 million, he said.

He added that those institutions who will offer the unrecognized courses can be closed and even their recognized courses can be banned because they use them as a cover and offer unrecognized courses.

According to President PMDC, the council has advised the doctors, in their own interest, that before going for admission in postgraduate medical and dental programs, they should ascertain that the postgraduate medical and dental courses programs or diplomas offered by the institution are recognized and are included in the III schedule of PMDC.

He added that students, before getting admission in a postgraduate course should confirm that the institutions and courses were recognized because the council would not accept their degrees in the unrecognized program or unrecognized institution.

Earlier, the council had advised parents and students to get admission in only PMDC recognized medical and dental colleges. PMDC has also warned that if any student takes admission in any unrecognized medical and dental institution that student shall not be registered with PMDC and PMDC shall, not take any responsibility for any adverse action on their career.

The acting Registrar Dr Syed Azhar Ali Shah had said that no medical or dental institution is allowed to train students which are not registered with PMDC or whose admissions have been stopped by the council.

The council had said that passed out medical dental graduates without having students registration with PMDC will not be registered as medical and dental practitioners.