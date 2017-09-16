Islamabad - The Inspector General of Police, Islamabad Muhammad Khalid Khattak on Friday inaugurated a sports event as players of various divisions of the force would participate in it.

At the inaugural ceremony, the IGP said that sports activities are very much crucial for a healthy society which not only promotes an environment of competition but also inculcates the spirit to counter tough situation. A sports committee was constituted under the supervision of SP (City) Zubair Ahmed Shaikh to select the players.

All Sports activities will be monitored by the SSP (Headquarters) Muhammad bin Ashraf who will also ensure logistics support during the event. The Sports Committee selected the players of hockey, cricket, football, volleyball and Kabadi from all divisions of Islamabad police.

He said that policemen feel exhausted from long duties and such event will help entertain them and provide an opportunity to demonstrate their sports skills.

He said this event will provide an opportunity to policemen to keep themselves physically and mentally fit.

Furthermore, Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Islamabad police has arrested two persons involved in street crimes in the area of Tarnol, Shalimar and recovered six mobile phones, one motorbike, and weapons from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Rashid and Ali who confessed their involvement in several street crimes. Further investigation is underway.